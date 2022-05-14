Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after buying an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after buying an additional 99,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

