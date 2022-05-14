Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.17. Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 360,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,306. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

