Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($4.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.22% and a negative net margin of 491.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

