Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $52.60

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 270,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

