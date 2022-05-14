Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$12.29

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

BDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

BDT opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$424.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$7.61 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

