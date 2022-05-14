Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 870

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($10.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($246,227.35). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($69,466.55).

BOY traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 637 ($7.85). 149,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,227. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 641.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 754.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.