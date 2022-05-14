Brokerages Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target at $19.10

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other F45 Training news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FXLV opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

