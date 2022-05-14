Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Target Price at £125.57

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($154.81).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from £132.60 ($163.48) to GBX 9,960 ($122.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.81) to £125 ($154.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($181.24) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:FERG traded up GBX 240 ($2.96) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,874 ($121.74). 666,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,840. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,892 ($109.63) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($168.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

