Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $40.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

