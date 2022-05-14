Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 230.86

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($57,391.20). Also, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,178.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

MRO opened at GBX 116.05 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.59. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

