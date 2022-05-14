Brokerages Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) PT at $7.33

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.