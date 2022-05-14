Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.27.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 21,052 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 52,631 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,997.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

