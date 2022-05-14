Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 1,367.44

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,367.44 ($16.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,990.32).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 992.20 ($12.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,301.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,322.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

