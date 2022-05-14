Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $930.28

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $927.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $48.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,206. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 321.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.36. Shopify has a twelve month low of $308.06 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

