Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT at $4,132.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,132.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WZZZY. Barclays reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($67.19) to GBX 5,300 ($65.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($49.93) to GBX 3,660 ($45.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$9.44 during trading on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

