Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

NYSE BAM opened at $47.71 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

