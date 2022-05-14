Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

BIP opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

