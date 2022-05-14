BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

