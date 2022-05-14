Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
