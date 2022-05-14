Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

