Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Insider Acquires A$48,000.00 in Stock

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Rating) insider Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($33,333.33).

Get Bryah Resources alerts:

About Bryah Resources (Get Rating)

Bryah Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, manganese, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Bryah Basin project covering an area of 1,165 square kilometers located to the north of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia; and the Gabanintha project covering an area of 170 square kilometers situated to the south of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.