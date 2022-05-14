BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 1,024 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.25% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 67,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.