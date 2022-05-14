BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,873,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

