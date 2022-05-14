BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

