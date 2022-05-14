BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.86 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after buying an additional 383,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 321,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,044. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

