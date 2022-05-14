BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. 2,162,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.20 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

