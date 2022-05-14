BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.07. 446,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

