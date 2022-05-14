BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,338 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 5,589,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,991. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

