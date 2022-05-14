BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 378 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average of $534.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

