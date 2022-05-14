BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 525 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 383,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

