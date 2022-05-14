BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of LUCD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 144,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,463. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

