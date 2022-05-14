Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.