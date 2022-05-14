Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $52,225,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

