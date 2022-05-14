Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.37) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.36) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.72).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,932 ($36.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($27.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($39.05). The company has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($35.80), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($419,721.27). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($488,832.40). Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

