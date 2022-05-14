Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 214,975 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,975 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.