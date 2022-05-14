Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 346,998 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 346,998 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of eBay worth $215,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $55,080,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 1,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,811. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

