Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSTE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

