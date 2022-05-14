Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CSTE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.74.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
