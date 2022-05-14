California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

CRC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

