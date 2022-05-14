Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 185,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,154. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.