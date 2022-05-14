Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Cameco stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

