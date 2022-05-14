Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,706 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

