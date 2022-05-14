Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $263,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.