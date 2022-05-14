Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,562,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $13,416,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

