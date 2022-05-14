Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

