Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.89.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$512.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

