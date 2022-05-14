Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$6.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUERF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

