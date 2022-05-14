Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 98.6% in April

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.