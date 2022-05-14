Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.24. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

