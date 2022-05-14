Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $208.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.11.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $126.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

