Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OMF stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

