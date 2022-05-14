Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $280,032,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

